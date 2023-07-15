Jeep falls 40 feet over a cliff, rescue underway in Campbell County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in Campbell County, according to officials with the agency.
WVLT
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to an accident on Trail 19 along Elk Tower Road Friday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Management Agency.

A Jeep flipped over the embankment and fell about 40 ft. At least one person was ejected, according to officials.

The trail is on the Wildlife Management Area property meaning the TWRA would lead the investigation.

Knox County Rescue was on the scene to assess the passengers.

This is a developing story.

