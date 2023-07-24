Tennessee gets top spot in CBS Best in College Sports

Georgia, which won the College Football Playoff National Championship for the second straight year, only ranked ninth overall on CBS’s list.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee had the best college sports year last season, claiming the top title in CBS’s Best in College Sports.

CBS uses an in-house weighted formula to calculate which schools perform the best in all their sports endeavors, taking into account everything from men’s and women’s basketball to football and soccer.

CBS called Tennessee “the model of consistency,” earning a total of 536.75 points on their scale. CBS highlighted Tennessee’s 11-2 football, 25-11 men’s basketball and 25-12 women’s basketball finishes. Tennessee’s softball and baseball teams, along with the women’s soccer and volleyball teams, also got a shoutout.

