Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee

High winds and heavy rain cause serious damage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather has rolled through East Tennessee and caused severe damage to property and power lines, making many areas extremely hazardous to the public.
The Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) reported that due to such significant damage across the system, it may take days to repair the damage done to their infrastructure and restore power to thousands of their customers. The Volunteer Energy Cooperative, Appalachian Electric Cooperative and Lenoir City Utilities Board are also experiencing mass outages due to the storms Monday afternoon.
Loudon High School is closed on Tuesday due to extensive damage to the property.
Photos have been rolling in depicting the damage across East Tennessee:
