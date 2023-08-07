Severe weather causes significant damage across East Tennessee

High winds and heavy rain cause serious damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(loudon high)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Severe weather has rolled through East Tennessee and caused severe damage to property and power lines, making many areas extremely hazardous to the public.

WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County

The Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) reported that due to such significant damage across the system, it may take days to repair the damage done to their infrastructure and restore power to thousands of their customers. The Volunteer Energy Cooperative, Appalachian Electric Cooperative and Lenoir City Utilities Board are also experiencing mass outages due to the storms Monday afternoon.

Loudon High School is closed on Tuesday due to extensive damage to the property.

Photos have been rolling in depicting the damage across East Tennessee:

Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(kelly kruger)
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(cg)
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(kelly kruger)
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(loudon high school)
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee
Severe storm damage across East Tennessee(loudon high school)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A West Virginia woman died in a crash in Blount County on Aug. 3, according to a Tennessee...
Woman killed in Blount County crash
Sevierville Police Department
VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say
A body was found in the Walker Springs area of Knox County, according to officials with the...
Body found in Walker Springs area, KCSO says
Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon
First Alert Day Monday for strong storms

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Jules up for adoption
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
Knoxville Utilities Board Logo
KUB says power restoration expected to take multiple days
Humidity drops a little bit
Storms moving out with a small dip in humidity