The storm on Aug. 14 closed the skyway, increasing response times to the campground, officials said, increasing safety hazards.
Indian Boundary Campground closes after August storms(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Indian Boundary Campground has been closed until further notice after a series of August storms damaged the Cherohala Skyway, U.S. Forest Service officials announced Tuesday.

“With the disruption to access to Indian Boundary, we are making the difficult decision to close the campground for health and safety reasons,” said acting District Ranger Jonathan Thomas. “The detour around the Skyway creates lengthy response times for emergency personnel and sanitation challenges that can’t be overcome until the Skyway is reopened. We know this will disrupt some plans and we hope to have it reopened when the Skyway is reopened.”

The storm on Aug. 14 closed the skyway, increasing response times to the campground, officials said, increasing safety hazards. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to reopen the Cherohala Skyway.

