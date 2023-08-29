Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that one adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting
On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on...
Fire breaks out at Scott Plastics in Newport
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly crash not driving when leaving hospital after receiving Narcan
Knoxville police investigating deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified by Knoxville police
(FILE)
Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

Latest News

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked over by fan charging field in Colorado
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in Australia plucked a worm from the...
Neurosurgeon plucks worm from woman's brain
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, pushing a surge of ocean water toward Florida
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks