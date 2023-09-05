Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child

Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of rape of a child.
Rebecca Dishman, 25
Rebecca Dishman, 25(District Attorney General's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of rape of a child following a lengthy investigation into the death of Jennifer Paxton, who had been stored in a freezer after her murder and dismemberment.

Previous Coverage: Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman

Dishman was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 50 years, which must be served 100 percent. Dishman must also cooperate in the State of Tennessee’s death penalty case against her co-defendant Sean Finnegan, according to the District Attorney General’s Office.

Previous Coverage: Death penalty sought for Oak Ridge pair charged with Jennifer Paxton murder

In Aug. 2020, Oak Ridge Police Department officers and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation personnel executed a search warrant at the home Finnegan and Dishman shared on E. Fairview Avenue.

When officers searched the home, they found the frozen body of 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton.

A subsequent investigation resulted in charges for both Finnegan and Dishman for the rape of two children.

The families of the victims involved in the case were present when Dishman entered her plea. “The families of the victims involved in the case were pleased with today’s entry of the plea agreement,” District Attorney General Dave Clark said.

“I am grateful to the officers and prosecutors who have worked so hard on this case. This is a huge step in achieving justice in this case and for these victims,” Clark said.

Finnegan’s trial is set for Aug. 2024.

