Smokies take game one of Southern League Championship Series

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies opened the Southern League Championship Series at home against Pensacola Sunday night. A series this organization hasn’t played in since the 2011 season.

The Smokies jumped out to an early lead and poured on the pressure against the Blue Wahoos, scoring eight runs through the first three innings. That would be enough to seal the win for Tennessee as the Smokies held on to win game one, 8-4.

Smokies outfielder BJ Murray hit his 35th double of the season to score Matt Shaw and take a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board in the top of the third when shortstop Nasim Nunez hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Norel Gonzalez to get the Blue Wahoos on the board.

The Smokies would all but close the door on game one in the third inning. Tennessee scored five runs on four hits to make it 8-1.

The Tennessee Smokies take game one of the Championship Series, 8-4 over Pensacola!@smokiesbaseball pic.twitter.com/pwDG5Zh4cf — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 25, 2023

By the ninth inning, it was 8-2 Tennessee and Pensacola tried to mount a comeback in the top of the frame. With just one out remaining, Pensacola’s Cody Morissette hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-4.

On the next pitch, a pop-fly would close game one.

Brandon Birdsell earned the win for the Smokies with a five-inning outing, allowing only one run and five strikeouts.

Series play continues in Florida, where Tennessee will take on Pensacola in game two on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M.

You can tune in on the Smokies radio network: http://milb.streamguys1.com/tennessee.

