Inmate dies at Knox County Detention Center

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials told WVLT News they were investigating the death of an inmate at the Knox County Detention Center Friday.

On Sept. 28, Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

TBI officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

