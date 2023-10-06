Inmate dies at Knox County Detention Center

Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.(WTVG)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials told WVLT News they were investigating the death of an inmate at the Knox County Detention Center Friday.

On Sept. 28, Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

TBI officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
KPD investigating Western Heights murder, officials say

Latest News

A North Carolina woman won several prizes from Ober Mountain after she was the millionth rider...
Woman gets birthday surprise as millionth rider of Ober Mountain’s Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster
The chase started Thursday night, Potter said, when Floyd Allen Dalton Jr., 51, was reported to...
Multi-county chase ends in shooting, Anderson County sheriff says
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off fallen Knox County deputy’s mortgage
Lisa Andrews from North Carolina said she had never won anything like this.
Woman wins Ober Mountain prizes on birthday