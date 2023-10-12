Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a multi-vehicle crash closed the Northbound lanes of Chapman Highway around 5:30 p.m. near Hendron Chapel Road, according to TDOT spokesperson, Mark Nagi.

A recent report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that two people died in the crash and both have been identified. One passenger, Ashley Marie Warren, 31, and one driver, Tyler Coy Smelcer, 30, died in the crash. Both were confirmed to have not been wearing seatbelts, according to the THP report.

The report stated that officers with the Blount County U.S. Marshall Joint Task Force were involved in a chase with the car Warren and Smelcer were in. Their car struck two other vehicles and split in half after finally hitting a KUB utility pole. Both cars that were struck were legally stopped at the traffic signal southbound at the Hendron Chapel Rd. intersection.

The report also states that the people in the other cars involved, Janet Collins, 62, and Joy Staininger, 41, survived with injuries.

Both Warren and Smelcer were ejected from the car as the front half of the car rolled into a Citgo parking lot west of Chapman Highway, and the rear half ended up in the southbound travel lanes of the highway.

Smelcer was wanted out of Blount County for distribution of heroin, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Law enforcement found Smelcer in the Food City parking lot in Seymour.

“Smelcer was able to evade initial attempts to confine him,” officials said. “He then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.”

USMS officials called off the chase but continued to search the area for his car. They then came upon the crash, according to officials.

Smelcer died at the scene while Warren was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to USMS personnel.

Chapman Highway is closed at Hendron Chapel in Knox County due to a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/BxTk9JyOKg — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 10, 2023

