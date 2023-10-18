Knox Co. man continues Halloween family tradition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than two weeks until Halloween night, a Mascot man is trying to get his community in the spooky spirit. Ray Boling and his family decorate for all major holidays, but Halloween is the kickoff to the holiday season.

“It is just something that I have done since I was a kid and I will do it until the day I am gone,” said Boling.

It all started when Boling was about five-years-old. His father was a big fan of the holidays and since then, Boling and his mother have kept the tradition going. Boling has memories of helping his mother clean and do yardwork for their fog machine.

“We really just do it for the kids and everybody to enjoy and have a good time. Honestly, I am not going to lie I enjoy it more than they do, but seeing them enjoy it brings me joy,” Boling said.

It takes Boling a few weeks to have the perfect decorations for the Halloween season, but his main goal in mind is to have more than four-hundred trick-or-treaters this year. Boling also mentioned that he saves his best decorations for Halloween night.

These decorations are in the River Meadows community. If you are unable to make it this Halloween season, Boling said he plans on decorating for the Christmas season.

