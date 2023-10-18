Knox Co. man continues Halloween family tradition

Ray Boling is working to get the Mascot community into the spooky spirit while also keeping his childhood family tradition alive.
Knox County man decorates his home every year for Halloween.
Knox County man decorates his home every year for Halloween.(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith and Ashley Rodas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than two weeks until Halloween night, a Mascot man is trying to get his community in the spooky spirit. Ray Boling and his family decorate for all major holidays, but Halloween is the kickoff to the holiday season.

“It is just something that I have done since I was a kid and I will do it until the day I am gone,” said Boling.

It all started when Boling was about five-years-old. His father was a big fan of the holidays and since then, Boling and his mother have kept the tradition going. Boling has memories of helping his mother clean and do yardwork for their fog machine.

“We really just do it for the kids and everybody to enjoy and have a good time. Honestly, I am not going to lie I enjoy it more than they do, but seeing them enjoy it brings me joy,” Boling said.

It takes Boling a few weeks to have the perfect decorations for the Halloween season, but his main goal in mind is to have more than four-hundred trick-or-treaters this year. Boling also mentioned that he saves his best decorations for Halloween night.

These decorations are in the River Meadows community. If you are unable to make it this Halloween season, Boling said he plans on decorating for the Christmas season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen Garrett McAmis
Missing Blount County teen found dead, crashed into lake, sheriff’s office says
Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Vol Basketball legend dies at the age of 76
Tennessee mourning loss of Vol Basketball legend
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review
Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrests correctional employee after internal review

Latest News

Families signing up for assistance as Christmas approaches, more registration hours this week.
Salvation Army sees increased Christmas wishlist in Sevier County
Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tour - Tour downtown Sevierville with a local guide to...
History & Haunts in Downtown Sevierville Thursday
The 5th grade classes asked all kinds of questions about hurricanes, tornado formation, and...
Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visits Northview Intermediate School
A bill would require students in Kindergarten through eighth grade to meet a certain score on...
Tennessee looks to improve math scores in schools
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.