Knoxville man found guilty of providing support to ISIS

Carpenter was convicted of one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.
Knoxville man found guilty of providing support to ISIS
Knoxville man found guilty of providing support to ISIS(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was found guilty Thursday of supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, more commonly known as ISIS, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Per the Department of Justice, Benjamin Alan Carpenter, also known as Abu Hamza, 31, was arrested on March 24, 2021, and charged after allegedly translating pro-ISIS material into English and then trying to publish it.

At the time, Carpenter was in contact with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS associate, officials said. He was arrested and stayed in custody through Thursday’s outcome.

Carpenter was convicted of one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again
Sean Williams, 52
U.S. Marshals looking for escaped child sex crimes suspect, reward increases
KCSO Cruiser
Knox County Sheriff’s Office responds to standoff near Cedar Bluff
One person was killed after a structure collapse in Sharps Chapel, according to officials with...
One dead, 1 injured after structure collapse in Union Co.
Missing man - Taylor Boyle
Knox County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man

Latest News

The show promises “adventures filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and...
Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Civic Coliseum
The search continues for escaped inmate charged with child rape. Plus, an indictment says...
TN In Ten 10-20-23
Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville
Disney on Ice heads to Knoxville’s Civic Coliseum
Campbell County High School closed due to waterline emergency, school official says
Campbell County High School closed due to waterline emergency, school official says