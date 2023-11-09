Share the Warmth | East Tennessee organizations partner together for coat drive

By Savannah Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mast General Store in downtown Knoxville is hosting a coat drive to then later donate to those in need. The store is asking their guests to check their closets for coats and jackets that may need a new home.

“It’s just a way for us to give back to the community. It’s where our guests can bring gently used coats, blankets, anything that might keep somebody warm and then that allows us, we collect for the month of November and then that allows us to distribute it to a community partner,” said Natalea Cummings, Mast General Store Manager.

The Mast Store is in partnership with “The Ladies of Charity” which is an organization that helps families in need of emergency assistance. This organization receives the items and they are the ones who distribute them.

The Mast General Store and The Ladies of Charity have been partners for three years now.

“We reach out to people that can help and they come, like Mast General and the general community. It’s a need and it is always met,” said Melissa Cupp, a volunteer for The Ladies of Charity.

If you would like to donate your gently used items, you can drop them off at The Mast General Store. There are bins located at the front and back of the store.

