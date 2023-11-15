Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As first reported by our media partners at 5Star preps, there is good news for Alcoa High School football as they recently won an appeal with the TSSAA regarding on-field scuffles.

Players from both Alcoa and Austin-East were involved in on-field scuffles in last Friday night’s playoff game at home.

Only one player, defensive lineman Keith Bogan, will miss Friday night’s quarterfinal round game at Gatlinburg-Pittman.

The Tornadoes thought they might also be minus WR/SS-Brody Blankenship for the incident. It was later determined that Blankenship, who was not initially part of the fight, had entered the situation making an effort to pull a teammate out of the fight.

Blankenship was disqualified from competitions, but upon further review, the decision was appealed, meaning Blankenship can play against the Highlanders.

Alcoa led 41-6 at the half during their face-off with Austin-East. Both teams agreed to play six-minute quarters after the break and there were no further altercations.

Austin-East was already on probation after players engaged in a fight during their game against Union County back on Oct. 20.

