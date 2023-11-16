Varsity All Access | Quarterfinal Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The list of area teams alive in the TSSAA playoffs continues to dwindle as we’ve reached the Quarterfinal round for public schools, while private schools have made it to the semi-final round. Below are the five games you need to keep an eye on this Friday night.

ALCOA at GATLINBURG-PITTMAN

No one has been able to figure out Alcoa, GP is hoping homefield advantage can help the Highlanders pull off one of the biggest upsets in Tennessee high school football history.

GP is 6-1 at home this season with the lone loss coming in stunning fashion against Carter early in the season. The Highlanders haven’t lost since.

Alcoa has yet to allow more than 6 points through two postseason games. The Tornadoes ended GP’s season in the quarterfinals 56-21 a year ago.

BEARDEN at BRADLEY CENTRAL

A rematch of the region title game in the regular season’s final week.

Bradley Central has played just two no-score games this season, entering the Quarterfinals 12-0.

Bearden’s 46-14 loss to the Bears in the region title game was the most lopsided defeat the Bulldogs suffered this season.

OLIVER SPRINGS at COALFIELD

Another region championship rematch is set in Coalfield on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Oliver Springs 20-13 to hand the Bobcats their only loss in region play.

Coalfield hasn’t lost a home game since the 2021 season.

Oliver Springs is 9-1 since starting the season 0-2.

POWELL at WEST

If there were an upset pick to be had in this week’s Quarterfinal slate, the Powell Panthers would be a popular pick.

Powell’s only loss since August came in overtime against West, 24-23.

West is playing its best defense of the season at the right time. The Rebels haven’t allowed a single point all postseason long.

WALKER VALLEY at CLINTON

Clinton’s magical run continues into Friday night against Walker Valley.

The Dragons pulled off the surprise of the postseason last Friday, shocking rival Oak Ridge on the road.

In the Quarterfinals, Clinton will host a Mustang team that hasn’t allowed more than 14 points to any team on the road this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.