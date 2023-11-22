Titans Mr. Football finalists announced

Trio of East Tennessee standouts are up for 2023 honor
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED IN 9 TSSAA CLASSIFICATIONS
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED IN 9 TSSAA CLASSIFICATIONS(TSSAA)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Finalists for the 2023 Titans Mr. Football awards were announced Tuesday night.

There are a trio of area athletes up for the award and that group includes Alcoa standout Brandon Winton in Class-3A.

Winton caught a pair of touchdown passes in last week’s playoff win.

Also up for Mr. Football in Division-Two, Class-AA is talented Webb School wide receiver Markeis Barrett.

The 3-Star athlete has offers from the likes of Wake Forest and Arkansas.

Also, Owen Taylor of Halls is up for Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year.

Winners will be announced the week after the Blue Cross Bowl Championships on December 5.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
There is a very high fire risk today.
Sevier County EMA to issue IPAWS alert regarding Red Flag Warning
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the East Tennessee mountains and...
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Tennessee
Brandon Howard, 37
Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
Lansdown was taken into custody for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.
Police: Man arrested with a gun outside Neyland Stadium

Latest News

Clinton looks to continue its magical postseason run in the Quarterfinals
Alcoa, West and Oliver Springs advance to State Semifinals
Alcoa puts its perfect record on the line this week against West
Alcoa High School football team wins appeal with TSSAA
Fulton's head football coach, Jeff McMillan steps down
Fulton High School’s Jeff McMillan steps down as head football coach
Gatlinburg-Pittman 2023 football team
Varsity All Access | Week 11 games results