Titans Mr. Football finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Finalists for the 2023 Titans Mr. Football awards were announced Tuesday night.

There are a trio of area athletes up for the award and that group includes Alcoa standout Brandon Winton in Class-3A.

Winton caught a pair of touchdown passes in last week’s playoff win.

Also up for Mr. Football in Division-Two, Class-AA is talented Webb School wide receiver Markeis Barrett.

The 3-Star athlete has offers from the likes of Wake Forest and Arkansas.

Also, Owen Taylor of Halls is up for Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year.

Winners will be announced the week after the Blue Cross Bowl Championships on December 5.

