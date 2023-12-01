LIVE THREAD: Rebels roll off for Chattanooga in search of 2nd straight title

A win over Page HS. would be the 3rd overall for the West High Program
West High Running Back
West High Running Back(richard russo | Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head coach Lamar Brown and the West High Football Rebels rolled off from campus midday on Friday to the sounds of cheers from the entire student body, which lined the football field as the team made their way to the busses for the short journey down to Chattanooga.

The Rebels are facing Page High School out of Franklin, TN for the Class-5A state championship. The Game is set for 7pm inside UTC’s Finley Stadium.

