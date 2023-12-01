LIVE THREAD: Rebels roll off for Chattanooga in search of 2nd straight title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head coach Lamar Brown and the West High Football Rebels rolled off from campus midday on Friday to the sounds of cheers from the entire student body, which lined the football field as the team made their way to the busses for the short journey down to Chattanooga.

Quite the scene at West as the entire student body lined a path on the football field to cheer on the team and send them off to Chattanooga for tonight’s 5A title game with Page HS. @westrebelsfb @WVLTSports @VarsiAllAxs @wvlt @5StarPreps @JohnSartoriTV pic.twitter.com/RwQzdBVGU6 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 1, 2023

The Rebels are facing Page High School out of Franklin, TN for the Class-5A state championship. The Game is set for 7pm inside UTC’s Finley Stadium.

