A friend for first responders | Meet Dolly, AMR’s therapy dog

Dolly is ready to lighten the mood with cuddles and kisses.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American Medical Response (AMR) is using a furry friend to help the wellbeing of their staff. Dolly is a golden doodle who is easing stress and stealing hearts at the same time.

“No matter what the call was, or how busy the shift was, or how many calls you ran. If you’re tired or not having a good night, you come back here and see Dolly. It’s instant smiles,” said Stephen Smith, associate supervisor and emergency medical technician (EMT) for AMR.

Dolly is at headquarters at least five days a week. She is always ready to lighten the mood with cuddles and kisses.

“People come back at the end of their shift, and they’ll be hanging out the doors of the ambulance, screaming at the dog,” said Daryl Warren, operations manager for AMR. “Wanting to interact with her and certainly a cheerleader for Dolly and she certainly gives the love and attention right back.”

Roughly one in three first responders develop post traumatic stress disorder. Dolly is one of about 30 dogs on Global Medical Response’s therapy dog team. The program was created to help ease stress for emergency personnel.

“I’ve certainly responded on several incidences that were trying. Having someone or something who is there to help you through that is important,” Warren said.

EMT Brittany Bruner said Dolly has been a life-changer for her.

“Knoxville is the very first place I have worked that has a dog. I can’t even tell you how helpful it has been having her here. She just brings a smile to your face and she’s so loveable,” Bruner said.

