Tennessee announces newest Vols for Signing Day

The Tennessee Vols have some new faces coming to campus!
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By David Sikes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coach Josh Heuple and Vol football are making some early gains for National Signing Day Wednesday.

Jeremias Heard

Position: DL

Height: 6′8″

Weight: 308 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

High School: Model HS

William Satterwhite

Position: OL

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 300 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Barberton, Ohio

High School: Archbishop Hoban HS

Jordan Burns

Position: LB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 218 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High School: Pace Academy

Peyton Lewis

Position: RB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 197 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Salem, Va.

High School: Salem HS

Max Anderson

Position: OL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 305 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

High School: Reedy HS

Carson Gentle

Position: DL

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 242 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.

High School: McCallie School

Marshall Box

Position: LS

Height: 6′

Weight: 185 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Humbboldt, Tenn.

High School: University School of Jackson

Edwin Spillman

Position: LB

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 214 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Franklin, Tenn.

High School: Lipscomb Academy

Kellen Lindstrom

Position: DL

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 240 pounds

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Springfield, Mo.

High School: Glendale HS

