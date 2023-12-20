Tennessee announces newest Vols for Signing Day
The Tennessee Vols have some new faces coming to campus!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coach Josh Heuple and Vol football are making some early gains for National Signing Day Wednesday.
Jeremias Heard
Position: DL
Height: 6′8″
Weight: 308 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Rome, Ga.
High School: Model HS
William Satterwhite
Position: OL
Height: 6′3″
Weight: 300 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Barberton, Ohio
High School: Archbishop Hoban HS
Jordan Burns
Position: LB
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 218 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
High School: Pace Academy
Peyton Lewis
Position: RB
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 197 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Salem, Va.
High School: Salem HS
Max Anderson
Position: OL
Height: 6′5″
Weight: 305 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Frisco, Texas
High School: Reedy HS
Carson Gentle
Position: DL
Height: 6′3″
Weight: 242 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.
High School: McCallie School
Marshall Box
Position: LS
Height: 6′
Weight: 185 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Humbboldt, Tenn.
High School: University School of Jackson
Edwin Spillman
Position: LB
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 214 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Franklin, Tenn.
High School: Lipscomb Academy
Kellen Lindstrom
Position: DL
Height: 6′5″
Weight: 240 pounds
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Springfield, Mo.
High School: Glendale HS
