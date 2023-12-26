Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke
The McKameys revealed the gospel singer had passed away in a post on Facebook.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, popular southern gospel group The McKameys took to Facebook, announcing that one of their members, Peg McKamey Bean, also known as Ms. Peg, had passed away.
McKamey had suffered a stroke earlier in the month on Dec. 11 and was admitted to the hospital. She passed away shortly after Christmas on the morning of Dec. 26.
The McKameys are a family group based in Clinton, Tennessee, making music for over six decades. The group was initially comprised of only Peg McKamey Bean and her two sisters but grew to include many extended family members.
The McKameys play about 130 days a year, travel throughout North America and were known to perform regularly at Dollywood. In 2016, Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Fame.
