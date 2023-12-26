Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke

The McKameys revealed the gospel singer had passed away in a post on Facebook.
The McKameys in concert
The McKameys in concert(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, popular southern gospel group The McKameys took to Facebook, announcing that one of their members, Peg McKamey Bean, also known as Ms. Peg, had passed away.

McKamey had suffered a stroke earlier in the month on Dec. 11 and was admitted to the hospital. She passed away shortly after Christmas on the morning of Dec. 26.

We want to let everyone know that early this morning Ms. Peg went home to be with her Lord and is now in the presence of The One she sang about for so long. Please continue praying for our family.

Posted by The McKameys on Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The McKameys are a family group based in Clinton, Tennessee, making music for over six decades. The group was initially comprised of only Peg McKamey Bean and her two sisters but grew to include many extended family members.

The McKameys play about 130 days a year, travel throughout North America and were known to perform regularly at Dollywood. In 2016, Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into The Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Fame.

