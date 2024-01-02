Knoxville police data shows most crime rates dropped in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Unofficial data from the Knoxville Police Department shows that crime rates, for the most part, dropped in 2023. The data comes from the department’s year end summary, which shows how crime rates changed in the past year.

That data, however, has not been audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, so it’s technically unofficial. Even so, it shows that most types of crimes were less common in Knoxville than in years past.

The number of murder victims dropped from 36 to 24 from 2022 to 2023, according to KPD. That’s a nearly 35% reduction and the lowest total in Knoxville since 2019. As of writing, 17 of those 24 murder cases in Knoxville are closed, KPD said; a 70% closure rate.

“I am so overwhelmingly proud of the men and women of this department, whose collective, relentless efforts throughout 2023 resulted in a meaningful reduction in crime,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “Preventing crime and improving community safety in all corners of the City are our top priorities, and our officers across every rank and assignment continue to display an unceasing commitment to that mission.”

Other types of crimes dropped as well, according to the data. For example, KPD said there was a 34% decrease in reported car burglaries and an 11% decrease in vehicle thefts.

“As we enter the new year, I am so proud to say that crime numbers are down all across our city,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “These trends are an example of what we can achieve when we all come together with a heightened commitment to public safety and the well-being of all Knoxvillians. Thank you to Chief Noel, all of KPD, our violence reduction partners, and LaKenya Middlebrook and the Office of Community Safety and Empowerment—all your hard work is making a huge difference in our city.”

Reported robberies stayed the same from 2022 to 2023, though, and aggravated assaults went up eight percent. Of those assaults, KPD said it’s believed that more than half were domestic.

The full data is below:

