KPD: One person dead after shooting incident in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a shooting incident in South Knoxville Thursday night.

A spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News one person is dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival on the scene of the reported shooting near the 200 block of Odd Fellows Street.

The identity of the woman has not been released due to notification of next of kin. KPD says there is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.