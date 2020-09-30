Knoxville artists in the spotlight after Hamilton retweets photo of their mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In the time of COVID-19, it’s the small things that are bringing encouragement. A Knoxville artist and her students at the Boys and Girls club who are finding a way to share smiles with people all over the world.

Gwyn Pevonka is one of the people behind this mural in downtown Knoxville. She led her class of three students- at the Boys and Girls Club.

“I said we have a 20-foot-wall. What do you wanna do?,” said Pevonka.

They were contacted by Dogwood Arts to see if they could make a blank wall “sing”. They landed on a quote from their favorite musical- Hamilton. It says “Talk Less, Smile More”

“Everyone loves Hamilton. That was just one kind of idea that they landed on. They said I really love this quote and it’s so true. I wish people were more like this,” said Pevonka.

The group hopes it will encourage people to stay positive.

“Right now, nobody’s holding back,” said Pevonka.

WVLT’s Abby Kousouris snapped a picture of the mural and posted it on Twitter. The Hamilton account retweeted it- showing off the Knoxville treasure to people all over the world.

“I had a fangirl moment. It was sent to me and I was like oh my gosh, I can’t believe that! And then I told everyone. Knoxville is a fantastic art community and there are so many really fun projects that are happening, even despite coronavirus and everything there’s still a lot of wonderful things happening,” said Pevonka.

Pevonka says the wall in Mural Alley near Market Square is always featuring dozens of artists whose beautiful designs set Knoxville apart.

“Everyone should go see it,” said Pevonka.

Whether it’s people on twitter or the ones strolling by in-person Pevonka is glad the mural designed by three kids, can keep encouraging people to smile.

