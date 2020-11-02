The race for Tennessee State House District 18: Mannis v. Couch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eddie Mannis and Virginia Couch are running for Tennessee State House District 18.

District 18 is located in Knox County and is currently represented by Martin Daniel.

View a map of the area included in the district here.

Eddie Mannis previously ran for Knoxville mayor and was defeated by Mayor Indya Kincannon. Learn more about Mannis and his platform here.

Virginia Couch is currently a lawyer. Learn more about Couch and her platform here.

