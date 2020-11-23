Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ alter ego- WWE wrester Kane- made an appearance on tonight’s pay-per-view show ‘Survivor Series’.

The show was a celebration of 30 years of the undertaker. Jacobs’ big break in the wrestling world came when he debuted the character Kane as The Undertaker’s little brother.

Soon, the two paired together as the ‘Brother’s of Destruction’.

The undertaker, who’s real name is Mark Calloway, announced his retirement from WWE’s active roster earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.