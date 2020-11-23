Advertisement

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs makes WWE appearance during The Undertaker’s farewell

The show was a celebration of 30 years of the undertaker.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area. / Source: (USA/ WWE)
Mayor Glenn Jacobs returned to the ring as Kane at Thompson-Boling Area.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ alter ego- WWE wrester Kane- made an appearance on tonight’s pay-per-view show ‘Survivor Series’.

The show was a celebration of 30 years of the undertaker. Jacobs’ big break in the wrestling world came when he debuted the character Kane as The Undertaker’s little brother.

Soon, the two paired together as the ‘Brother’s of Destruction’.

The undertaker, who’s real name is Mark Calloway, announced his retirement from WWE’s active roster earlier this year.

