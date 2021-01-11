Knox County bar racks up coronavirus-related citations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County bar, already set for a pre-hearing on violating coronavirus-related regulations, has received more citations, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said Billiards and Brews was issued citations January 8 and 9 for “violation of the city ordinance pertaining to the Board of Health’s mandated 10 p.m. curfew.”

The bar has, as of Jan. 11, received 14 citations for violating the ordinance and was already set for a pre-hearing on Jan. 14. The bar joins another, Paul’s Oasis, which also received multiple citations for the same violation.

Club XYZ and La Bamba also received citations over the weekend. Police said Club XYZ was cited Friday and Saturday, while La Bamba was cited Saturday. That made for Club XYZ’s third citation and La Bamba’s first.

“The KPD and the City of Knoxville continues to appreciate that the vast majority of businesses have remained compliant with the Board of Health curfew without the need for law enforcement intervention of any kind,” the police department said.

The pre-hearing for Billiards and Brews is set for 11 a.m., while Paul’s Oasis will appear at 10 a.m.

