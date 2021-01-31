Oak Ridge community commemorates beloved photographer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Saturday, members of the Oak Ridge community took the time out to remember the life of Thomas Scott, a photographer for the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Scott spent 30 years serving as the department’s official photographer.

Those who knew him say he enjoyed taking pictures and had special love for fire trucks.

“What comes to mind is the 75th anniversary parade here in Oak Ridge a few years ago, when I rode my 1920 Model-T firetruck and Tom was the Grand Marshall of that truck. And he never took his hands off that siren unless it was to shake hands with friends,” says longtime friend Bill Killen.

Several agencies escorted Scott’s urn to his memorial service at First United Methodist Church.

Serving as his last ride on a fire engine.

Scott’s son, David says it’s beautiful seeing the lives his dad has touched over his 88 years of life.

“I have to be honest. I knew he was loved. People reached out this past week. And shared stories. How he helped them with this and helped them with that. He brought joy to people and that’s something that means a lot,” says David Scott.

A few years ago, The Oak Ridge Fire Station #4 was named in honor of Scott, along with the Oak Ridge Firefighters’ Association Annual Ball.

During his 88 years of life, Scott has been a Volunteer firefighter, Navy Veteran, Outstanding teacher of the year in the University of Tennessee’s Nuclear Engineering Department, Head Usher at First United Methodist and more.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.