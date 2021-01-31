Advertisement

Oak Ridge community commemorates beloved photographer

Many gathered to remember 88-year-old Thomas “Tom” Scott
Thomas " Tom" Scott smiling with a camera.
Thomas " Tom" Scott smiling with a camera.(Oak Ridge Fire Department)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Saturday, members of the Oak Ridge community took the time out to remember the life of Thomas Scott, a photographer for the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Scott spent 30 years serving as the department’s official photographer.

Those who knew him say he enjoyed taking pictures and had special love for fire trucks.

“What comes to mind is the 75th anniversary parade here in Oak Ridge a few years ago, when I rode my 1920 Model-T firetruck and Tom was the Grand Marshall of that truck. And he never took his hands off that siren unless it was to shake hands with friends,” says longtime friend Bill Killen.

Several agencies escorted Scott’s urn to his memorial service at First United Methodist Church.

Serving as his last ride on a fire engine.

Scott’s son, David says it’s beautiful seeing the lives his dad has touched over his 88 years of life.

“I have to be honest. I knew he was loved. People reached out this past week. And shared stories. How he helped them with this and helped them with that. He brought joy to people and that’s something that means a lot,” says David Scott.

A few years ago, The Oak Ridge Fire Station #4 was named in honor of Scott, along with the Oak Ridge Firefighters’ Association Annual Ball.

During his 88 years of life, Scott has been a Volunteer firefighter, Navy Veteran, Outstanding teacher of the year in the University of Tennessee’s Nuclear Engineering Department, Head Usher at First United Methodist and more.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Smokies owner calls on supporters as opposition speaks out about downtown plans
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer

Latest News

Kaidon Salter and his family on signing day
More than $37K raised to help freshman Vols QB’s father battling COVID-19
The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking...
Dying dog abandoned in Kentucky Humane Society parking lot
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
Fares resume at Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit suspending free rides, offering discounted fares