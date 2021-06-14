East Tenn. Crime Stoppers seeking information in 2018 murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in the search for more information into a 2018 murder.
According to officials, Rekia Kinnebrew was shot multiple times on May 20, 2018. The incident happened at 3217 E. Fifth Avenue. Kinnebrew was pronounced dead hours after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or the P3 TIPS app. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.
