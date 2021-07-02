Sevier County prepares for Fourth of July holiday celebrations

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is prepared for a busy weekend as Fourth of July holiday celebrations begin.

Hotels in Sevier County report a sold-out weekend as thousands of visitors are expected.

The first in the country parade to celebrate the birthday of America kicks off a weekend of festivities for Sevier County.

Gatlinburg officials say visitors should get to town early as road closures will start around 7 p.m.

“You know it’s a peak weekend holiday experience lots of visitors in town so we suggest that everyone get into Gatlinburg, early. Enjoy your day out on the parkway visit restaurants and eateries go to some attractions and just have a fun-packed day on the parkway,” said Marci Claude, a spokesperson for the City of Gatlinburg.

Fireworks will be found all over the county, including in Pigeon Forge at the Patriot Fest on Saturday. This year’s entertainment includes the Brad Hudson Band and Country superstar Clint Black. Parking for the festival will be available at the city’s lot on Teaster Lane. Free shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the festival.

“I would advise people to park at the lower lot, as, as long as that is possible. And once that lock becomes full the shuttle will go to both lots,” said Butch Helton, with the City of Pigeon Forge.

On July 4th don’t miss the River Raft Regatta on the river in Gatlinburg. The event starts at Christ in the Smokies and ends at Ripley’s Aquarium. The aquarium will also offer free concerts.

The night will end with fireworks that will be shot from the Space Needle.

“You can watch the fireworks from anywhere in town because it is from the space needle and they start at 11 o’clock,” said Claude.

Dollywood will have special patriotic music in the park on Saturday and Sunday. Dollywood will welcome the Tennessee Air National Guard’s official musical ambassadors, the Band of the South and Blue Groove Jazz Ensemble to perform at DP’s Celebrity Theater on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition, the Tennessee Air National Guard: Full Throttle Rock Band inspires guests through a special musical performance at Show street Palace Theater on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.