Hallmark Christmas movie writer discusses new novel and ‘Christmas in July’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas in July isn’t just a marketing gimmick, it’s a tradition that dates back 90 years.

Karen Schaler is the writer behind Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince.” She’s known as “Christmas Karen” and while looking for inspiration, she came across a summer camp in North Carolina called Keystone Camp where they’ve been celebrating Christmas in July since 1933.

“You know I’m always looking for unique stories when I’m writing my own stories. I found out there’s a summer camp in North Carolina, and they started Christmas in July, it was actually almost 90 years ago in 1933... and they’re still celebrating it today,” she said.

Along with “A Christmas Prince” Schaler has written five novels and four other movies.

“You know, I am very blessed I have written five Christmas movies and five Christmas novels in the last three years, and that all started with the movie, ‘A Christmas Prince,’ and that’s the movie that a lot of people were surprised by because it’s your Hallmark, sweet, kind of style movie but it ended up on Netflix, so it has a whole new audience so it’s just been Christmas non-stop since then.”

Schaler has a Christmas Camp of her own “I wrote the Hallmark movie “Christmas Camp”, and the Christmas Camp books, I decided to create a real-life Christmas Camp, And I wanted to do that to kind of bring people into the immersive experience.”

She will be joining RomaDrama in Nashville at the Factory at Franklin July 30- August 1. Schaler said it was a comic con for romance movie lovers.

Schaler also talked about her new novel “Royal Christmas Fairy Tale,” a story she says is uplifting and heartfelt. “I wrote it during the pandemic and I felt like we needed that escape, and it’s sort of that feel good and it’s all about following your passion and your dreams and maybe sometimes pivoting to find your happily ever after,” she said. It comes out in the fall but you can order it pre-sale here.

If you can’t make it to Nashville she has a free DIY Christmas Camp program on her website.

