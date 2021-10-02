Advertisement

VFL Major Wingate passes away at age 37

Wingate played three seasons on Rocky Top and was a team captain during his junior year
Former Vol basketball player passes away at age 37
Former Vol basketball player passes away at age 37
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Basketball family is mourning the loss of VFL Major Wingate, who has passed away at the at the age of 37.

Wingate played three seasons on Rocky Top and was a team captain during his junior year.

Wingate and the 2005-06 Vols went 22-8, won the SEC Eastern Division regular season title and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed in school history. Wingate averaged 10.6 points and 4 rebounds per game that season. He also shot 55.6% from the floor that season and led the team in blocks with 34.

In the Vols NCAA Tournament game against Wichita State Wingate set school tournament records with 5 blocked shots and 5 offensive rebounds.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

