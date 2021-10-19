Human trafficking sting nets 12 arrests in Murfreesboro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twelve men accused of trying to purchase sex with minors were arrested in an undercover sting conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Murfreesboro Police Department.

“Over a two-day period beginning October 13th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases,” TBI officials said. “The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.”

The takedown was a joint operation with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Office of the 16th District Attorney General, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force.

All 12 men were charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude and booked at the Rutherford County Jail.

Terrance Deshun Becton, 28, was also charged with simple possession and simple possession/casual exchange.

