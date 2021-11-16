Morristown man hit and killed while racing to help brother

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown man was hit and killed while walking along Alonquin Drive near South Cumberland street on Thursday night, according to a police report.

Norman Boatman is the second person to be hit and killed in that area in a matter of three months. Another pedestrian died after a hit and run in August. The head of the Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization reported 49 traffic accidents along South Cumberland as of November 2021.

A police report shows a driver accidentally hit Boatman, stopped to help, and cooperated with police.

The Morristown community remembered Boatman as a man who befriended many people while living and working downtown.

Friend Melanie McKinney, owner of Pink Pig Pottery Studio, said Boatman rushed out on the dark and rainy evening after receiving a call for help, “He ran out the door because he got a phone call this his brother had hurt himself.”

McKinney said Boatman was pronounced dead Friday at the hospital.

McKinney said Boatman befriended many people downtown and described him as talkative and friendly. He did odd jobs for McKinney and others, despite having a severe physical disability. “He had a way with kids. Like, my kids loved him,” said McKinney. “He really was that friendly and he really did care about everyone...he had a heart of gold and I never heard in ten years him say one bad thing about anyone.”

The community pitched in to help McKinney raise money for Boatman’s funeral. Services were planned for Thursday at West Side from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with a graveside service at 11:00 am Friday. In lieu of flowers, loved ones asked for donations to West Side to help with Norman’s arrangements.

This street where Boatman was killed is the main topic of a safety and road planning public meeting planned for Thursday at 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at the Morristown City Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.