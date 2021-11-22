Advertisement

Lafollette Mayor ousted from office following petition

Mike Stanfield reportedly acknowledged his immediate removal from office, a report said.
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield has been removed from office following a petition filed in court Friday, the LaFollette Press reported.

In 2020, Stanfield was arrested after being accused of using city equipment and employees to complete work on private property, some that he personally owned, the TBI reported.

Stanfield was also accused of directing a city employee to make false statements to auditors.

“The city has been advised by the District Attorney’s Office that Mayor Mike Stanfield has been indicted for various charges set forth in the grand jury indictment,” said a release from city officials. “The City of LaFollette cannot comment on matters such as this because it is an ongoing investigation. However, the City is fully cooperating with state and local authorities. Although it is unfortunate for all involved, the City of LaFollette, City Council and its employees will continue its mission to provide competent city services and to assist the citizens of LaFollette. "

Stanfield still faces charges of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors. He was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

His next court day is set for Dec. 22.

