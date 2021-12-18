‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ brings big business to Knoxville movie theaters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regal Cinemas in Turkey Creek hardly had a parking spot open Friday as the movie theater saw big crowds for the opening weekend of ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’.

Many came to the theater to take in the superhero movie after waiting years to see it.

”We ordered the suits months ago, we ordered the suits before October, hearing the rumors about Toby and Andrew we’ve been ready, I love Spider-Man,” said brothers Derrick Schofield and Keato Manghane.

Expected to gross $200 million at the box office, the movie had people thinking back to their childhood of Spider-Man movies past.

”I saw Spider-Man years ago and for it to come full circle and see all of the Spider-Man, it’s a dream come true actually,” said Churchill Moore who brought his two sons to watch the new movie.

The booming theater is a return to normalcy many were hoping to see as movie theaters withstood some of the largest brunts of the COVID lockdowns.

”It’s definitely surreal, it’s always a different experience when you’re at the movies straight up its always different than viewing on a tv, and the experience it’s different than viewing it around people,” said three friends wanting to see Spider-Man.

Not able to give exact numbers, managers at Regal said this weekend was needed.

