Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say

The home is believed to be a rental home at this time, according to BCSO.
A 7-year-old was killed after a tree fell onto a home.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child, 7, has died after a tree fell onto a home in Townsend early Monday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded around 8:00 a.m. to a 911 call of a tree falling on a home along Highway 73 near the Cades Cove entrance.

The young child was pronounced dead on the scene. According to an investigator, the rest of the family is safe and warm in an undisclosed location.

BCSO told WVLT News that more trees are anticipated to fall following the winter weather that struck the region Monday morning.

The road is closed as crews investigate and clear the road debris from a weather slide that occurred near the same time.

This story is developing.

