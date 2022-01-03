Advertisement

THP: Two dead following crash in Gatlinburg

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people from Georgia have died following a crash in Gatlinburg Sunday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

22-year-old Matthew Lee Hines and 20-year-old Ava Mae Freeman were reportedly traveling on Wiley Oakley Drive in a 2015 GMC Sierra at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 when they crashed.

Hines, the driver, allegedly went around a curve and ran off the road to the right. Once off the road, the vehicle crashed into an embankment and overturned on the driver’s side.

The preliminary report states that neither of them was wearing a seatbelt. Freeman and Hines were both pronounced dead on the scene, officials told WVLT News.

The Gatlinburg Police Department will hold the investigation.

