People waiting days to take advantage of Knoxville RAM Clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is holding a three-day clinic in East Knoxville’s Chilhowee Park.

The clinic runs from 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, to Sunday, Feb. 13.

The clinic will host medical, dental, and vision services for people across East Tennessee.

“What they do, it’s amazing it really is,” said Martha Dolan, who is seeking dental services.

Dolan lives in Rocky Top, and by the time the clinic starts, will have waited almost 48 hours in the parking lot of Chilhowee Park to be one of 12 people to get dentures.

”It’s hard to eat, I’ve actually lost weight,” said Dolan. ”I’ve lost quite a bit, it’s a Godsend it really is.”

RAM expects nearly 900 people to come in over the three days and receive help.

”If we’re able to help just even a fraction of those people and change their quality of life for the better I think that’s truly a gift,” said Dave Mauer, the clinic coordinator.

For Dolan, this isn’t the first time she has visited RAM for health services.

In the past, she used them for their medical offerings and another trip for more dental work.

”When you don’t have something and you try desperately to get it no matter how hard you try,” said Dolan.

Dolan has a set up in her car to sleep overnight. She has a cooler, crossword puzzles, and a makeshift bed, planning to wait it out until the doors open at 6:00 a.m.

”It’s a Godsend, it’s a Godsend,” said Dolan.

