Advertisement

Prosecutors: Former Vanderbilt nurse missed multiple warnings before giving patient deadly drug


The warning label on vecuronium bromide.
The warning label on vecuronium bromide.(WSMV)
By Kyle Cooke
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A report filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is painting a clearer picture of the events that led to a patient receiving a fatal dose of the wrong drug while she was at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

75-year-old Charlene Murphy died Dec. 26, 2017, after receiving a fatal dose of Vecuronium Bromide, a drug that causes paralysis. Murphy was supposed to receive Versed, which treats anxiety.

Radonda Vaught is the nurse who administered the wrong drug. She is facing charges of patient abuse and reckless homicide. Vaught was let go from VUMC January 3, 2018.

The TBI’s investigative report of the incident was released Wednesday. Investigators say Vaught admitted thinking, “I probably just killed a patient” after the incident, which she described as a “horrible situation.” Vaught said she “f---ed up.”

Prosecutors say Vaught missed at least 10 warnings and red flags in the process of administering the deadly drug, including multiple warnings that the drugs is a “paralyzing agent.”

The bottle for Vecronium Bromide is red and the cap reads “WARNING: PARALYZING AGENT.” Prosecutors say she would have had to look directly at that warning while drawing the medication into the syringe.

Vaught told investigators she was distracted talking to a new employee during the incident.

Copyright 2019 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Hendon Hooker
Vols open second spring of Josh Heupel era
Knoxville used to be considered an affordable place to live but that is quickly changing,...
Prices surge as Knoxville housing market demand grows and housing supply dwindles
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind...
Emergency management warns Cocke Co. residents of wildland fire before high wind warning in area
2022 State of Housing Report
Prices surge as Knoxville housing market demand grows and housing supply dwindles