Sevierville opens new downtown fire station

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A brand new fire station in Sevierville will support the growing number of calls firefighters there are face daily.

Sevierville’s Fire Station 3 held a grand opening Friday morning. The new fire station cost more than 4 million dollars.

While it’s a new building, the location isn’t new to firefighters. This is the original site for the Sevierville - Sevier County Fire Department back in the 1960′s.

The chief says calls are increasing with tourism growing and the local population expanding.

“Sevierville Fire Department coming home to the original site on Prince Street allows us to respond to the communities needs, a lot faster response time,” Chief Matt Henderson, Sevierville Fire Department.

The new station got a brand new truck as well. Twelve firefighters have been hired to staff the fire hall 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Sevierville city leaders and firefighters gathered on Friday to cut the ribbon a new downtown fire station. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.