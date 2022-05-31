Advertisement

Rescuers recover teen’s body from Watts Bar Lake

The body was identified as a 19-year-old woman from Rhea County, officials shared.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency(TWRA Facebook)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake after rescuers began searching around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The body was identified as a 19-year-old woman from Rhea County, officials shared. The woman, Madison Taylor, reportedly entered the water from a boat to swim and did not surface.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including the TWRA, Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team and Hamilton County Dive Team.

After the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team located a point of interest on the lake bottom with a towfish sonar, crews discovered Taylor’s body using the TWRA Remote Operated Vehicle.

The woman’s body was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.

