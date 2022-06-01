Cookeville fans hope to meet Paul McCartney again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paul McCartney fans from across the country made their way to Thompson-Boling Arena for the concert Tuesday night. One group of fans hoped to meet the Beatles legend after they met him nearly 50 years ago.

“Just feel excited to see Paul again in concert, and I got to meet him back in 1974,” Billy Dyer said.

Dyer lost his home in a tornado back in 2020 and thought he lost everything, including a picture he took with McCartney back in 1974. Dyer said the picture has more of a backstory than just a casual meeting.

“Kind of like being in a warzone and it wipes your houses out but we made it through the tornado. We survived,” Dyer said.

Dyer said this all changed when he got a phone call from a friend miles away. His friend said the photo was found.

“She said hey I got this picture of you and Paul McCartney and you can come by and pick it up. I said well I’m going through the tornado right now but as soon as this is done I’ll come and get it and I was really happy to get it back,” Dyer said.

On Tuesday, he and his friend Dan Ealey, who has an extensive passion for McCartney as well, tried to get the rock star’s attention at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Dyer said if all goes well, he hopes to meet Paul McCartney backstage after the concert.

