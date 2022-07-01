Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT News said.

According to the documents, on July 10, 2021, Monica Jemison and Bernard Jemison were at Splash Country riding the Mountain Scream waterslide when the incident happened. Monica Jemison reportedly became stuck in the slide on her way down after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her foot into the roof of the enclosed ride. While she was stuck, she also struggled to free herself as water was rushing over her head, the documents said.

Legal representatives for the Jemisons said that Dollywood and its employees should have known to stop Monica Jemison from riding Mountain Scream, alleging that the ride was not properly tested for safety.

Mountain Scream is rated for riders 48 inches tall or taller, and requires riders to demonstrate basic motor control, like being able to sit up on their own. The Jemisons’ legal representatives said in the documents that, since Monica Jemison was injured on the ride, the Dollywood company must not have adequately tested the ride before opening it to guests.

The documents also allege that Dollywood employees should have known to tell her how to safely correct herself if she flipped onto her stomach. According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured right leg and pelvis after the incident.

The Jemisons are asking for a total of $875,000 in damages, claiming they are owed for medical costs and loss of wages.

