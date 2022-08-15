Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Sergio Garcia Gutierrez, 34, was reportedly pulling out of a Waffle House parking lot and crossing traffic when the crash happened. Cornacchia saw Gutierrez pull out of the parking lot and tried to avoid the car, but hit anyway, the report said.

Garcia Gutierrez’s passenger, 18-year-old Isabela Martinez, was reportedly taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, the report said. Garcia Gutierrez was also transported with serious injuries, the report said.

Cornacchia was tested for substances, but those results have not been returned yet, according to the report.

