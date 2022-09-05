Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month

A Blount County Deputy in need of a heart transplant finally received a new heart after being rejected right before surgery twice last month.
Deputy Lydia Sharp
Deputy Lydia Sharp(BCSO)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Deputy in need of a heart transplant finally received a new heart after being rejected right before surgery twice last month.

Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to the family.

The deputy was scheduled to have heart transplant surgery on Aug. 12 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; however, Blount County officials said her doctors rejected the heart at the last minute so she did not have the transplant.

A week later, a similar situation happened. Deputy Sharp received a call for a heart, went to get ready for surgery and was sent home once again after the heart was rejected a second time.

Her daughter, Brianna Wilson reached out to WVLT News Sunday night and said they received an offer and Sharp was scheduled to undergo surgery at 10 p.m. Almost 10 hours later, Wilson told WVLT News that her mother was out of surgery and doing well.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Douglas Lake
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
A car closed the interstate on Saturday morning.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

Latest News

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Tracking rounds of rain on Labor Day.
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping