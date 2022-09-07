Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sonny Beason, the man charged with leaving a ladder on I-75 in February that led to the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death has entered a guilty plea, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

The incident happened at the beginning of the month when Sgt. Jenkins exited his vehicle after performing a rolling barricade to remove the ladder from the roadway. While he was on the interstate, he was struck by a tractor-trailer, killing him.

“We are devastated,” LCSO officials posted to Facebook following the incident.

Christopher Savannah, the man behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer, pleaded not guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in mid-August.

Beason entered the plea agreement on Aug. 23, officials said, pleading guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of driving on a suspended license.

