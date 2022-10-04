New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.

“The first thing we have to do is get the federal approval, and that’s the process right now and that would not be approved if the state did not support the concept,” Waters says.

I-40 will soon add a new exit. (Richard Mason)

According to the Governor’s office, the request to hold the meeting was made by Sevier County officials.

The goal to add the new exit is a way to deal with the growing traffic problems as more businesses and attractions come to the area. Once approved by the Federal Highway Administration, the next step would be to secure funding, according to Waters.

Another topic of discussion at the meeting was the extension of Veterans Parkway, which was also approved by Gov. Lee. Money is already available for that project.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.