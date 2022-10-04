New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

Plans for the new 408 exit off I-40 were approved by Gov. Lee, but there are more steps until construction can begin.
By Richard Mason
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.

“The first thing we have to do is get the federal approval, and that’s the process right now and that would not be approved if the state did not support the concept,” Waters says.

I-40 will soon add a new exit.
I-40 will soon add a new exit.(Richard Mason)

According to the Governor’s office, the request to hold the meeting was made by Sevier County officials.

The goal to add the new exit is a way to deal with the growing traffic problems as more businesses and attractions come to the area. Once approved by the Federal Highway Administration, the next step would be to secure funding, according to Waters.

Another topic of discussion at the meeting was the extension of Veterans Parkway, which was also approved by Gov. Lee. Money is already available for that project.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-240 involving MPD cruiser
Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Jacksboro Cruisers
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Latest News

Turkeys
Your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year
Families have started to sign up for the program to get help this holiday season.
Salvation Army looking for families who need help this Christmas
Verizon customers seeing 911 outage
Nsabimana Yuditha, 42
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
Mark Denton, 44
Man stops ambulance with patient, forces way inside to look for drugs, report says