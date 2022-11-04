Star QB Hendon Hooker signs deal with French’s Mustard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - French’s Mustard has once again made its way into Tennessee legend by signing an NIL deal with quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Tennessee fans should be familiar with French’s mustard after the 21-22 season’s game against Ole Miss, where in which Vol fans threw items onto Neyland’s field, including an infamous bottle of French’s mustard.

“French’s continues to be a part of the gameday lore in Knoxville, with fans asking players and coaches to leave autographs on mustard bottles, creating French’s-shaped signs to show support, and even dressing in French’s costumes to attend games,” French’s representatives said.

The move was confirmed by Sypre Sports, an NIL mediator at the University of Tennessee, and the mustard company. The deal will include a mustard-themed pair of Nike Air Force 1s, French’s representatives said.

Hooker provided a statement following the announcement.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand,” said Hooker. “I love that French’s has become part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

Hooker will also promote the brand on his social media accounts.

This isn’t the only deal signed by Hooker- he also recently signed a deal with Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville.

