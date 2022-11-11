Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

A message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades.
Message in a bottle travels through East Tennessee over decades
By Huey Beres
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time.

The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old.

It was sent from Strawberry Plains and found by volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful in Lenoir City.

The volunteers said it was a fun novelty to find, but the bottle can serve as a lesson for just how long litter can last in the river.

“It still is litter, so it’s a great message to have with the kids about please don’t litter,” said Kathleen Gibi of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. “Even when it’s for something fun like this.”

It’s not just glass that can last that long in the river, plastics and other trash can also take hundred of years to break down.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
Coy Hill High Proof flew off the shelves in just a few hours, following very hot weather at the...
Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Jerry Sears
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee

Latest News

A Loudon County farmer is hoping to raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White...
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
Turning colder with some mountain snow late Saturday
Showers continue for Saturday morning, turning colder behind the front
Lauren Harris, a UT grad student studying audiology, is an advocate for people with hearing...
‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award