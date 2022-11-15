Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social Media star, Zeb Ross, was asked to be a surprise dancer at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. He and his wife, Ashley, are still in disbelief.

“They wanted it to be a surprise, so when they started up Rocky Top and I hopped on stage, the crowd had no idea that I was there. It was very surreal. About 20 seconds of having the best time of my life,” said Zeb Ross.

Ross went viral on TikTok in March of 2022 for his Appalachian Flat Foot Clogging. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of success for him and his group, The J. Creek Cloggers.

“We are just humbled by all the support our team is getting. Our team is our family,” said Ashley Ross.

Just this year, Ross has been part of ad campaigns and a music video, but he has never performed at a large-scale awards ceremony. His team initially thought the invite was a scam.

“They have famous musicians, famous songwriters, all these celebrities. Why in the world would they want me there?” Zeb Ross said.

As for the reasoning behind “Rocky Top,” Zeb Ross became a Vols fan after meeting his wife line dancing in Knoxville. It was a special moment to dance in honor of UT on a national stage, he said.

Since the internet success, the J. Creek Cloggers have stayed busy with bookings around the country. Zeb Ross and his wife are also expecting a baby girl in April.

