Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’

Zeb Ross clogged to “Rocky Top” on a national platform.
Zeb Ross clogged to “Rocky Top” on a national platform.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social Media star, Zeb Ross, was asked to be a surprise dancer at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. He and his wife, Ashley, are still in disbelief.

“They wanted it to be a surprise, so when they started up Rocky Top and I hopped on stage, the crowd had no idea that I was there. It was very surreal. About 20 seconds of having the best time of my life,” said Zeb Ross.

Ross went viral on TikTok in March of 2022 for his Appalachian Flat Foot Clogging. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of success for him and his group, The J. Creek Cloggers.

“We are just humbled by all the support our team is getting. Our team is our family,” said Ashley Ross.

Just this year, Ross has been part of ad campaigns and a music video, but he has never performed at a large-scale awards ceremony. His team initially thought the invite was a scam.

“They have famous musicians, famous songwriters, all these celebrities. Why in the world would they want me there?” Zeb Ross said.

As for the reasoning behind “Rocky Top,” Zeb Ross became a Vols fan after meeting his wife line dancing in Knoxville. It was a special moment to dance in honor of UT on a national stage, he said.

Since the internet success, the J. Creek Cloggers have stayed busy with bookings around the country. Zeb Ross and his wife are also expecting a baby girl in April.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Latest News

Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
Photo by: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/6/19 Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) performing in...
Lizzo to kick off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers
K-9 Bronco
Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer