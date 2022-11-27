East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”

ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide.

Those arrested included:

  • Melissa Cox - violation of probation (Meth and Theft)
  • Elzie Daugherty - domestic violence
  • John Evans - violation of probation (felony probation and agg. assault x2)
  • Brandon Gann - violation of probation (felony probation)
  • Goman Harness - violation of probation (felony probation)
  • Charles Harrell - driving on suspended
  • Darrin Lewis - violation of probation (felony probation)
  • Jennifer Marlowe - violation of probation (felony probation)
  • Marcia McDevitt - violation of probation (Agg. Assault)
  • Ricky Niner - vehicular homicide
  • Stewart Ridenour - domestic violence and agg. assault
  • Steven Russell - violation of probation (felony probation)
  • Kenyetta Stinson - criminal capias (was also in possession of a firearm and 1.3lbs of marijuana)

“I could not be prouder of the success of Operation Thunder Chicken,” Sheriff Russell Barker said. “The preparation before an operation like this is crucial and I think they did an amazing job. Solid work from the ground and air.”

***OPERATION THUNDER CHICKEN LEADS TO ARRESTS*** The Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN announced the arrest of 13...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Saturday, November 26, 2022

